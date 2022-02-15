Professor Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction, Named One Of The 16 Most Influential Women Shaping The Future Of Psychedelics By Insider

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced that Professor Celia Morgan, the Company's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction, was named one of Insider's 16 most influential women shaping the future of psychedelics.

"We are excited to share this well-deserved recognition for Celia and congratulate her on her pioneering work, which is helping to shape the psychedelic industry. She truly is an industry leader in the field of Ketamine-assisted therapy," said Anthony Tennyson, Awakn Life Sciences CEO. "Celia's research showcases that Ketamine-assisted therapy can have a significant, positive impact on the millions of people currently suffering with Addiction and we're so proud to support her continued work."

Professor Celia Morgan added, "I am greatly honoured to be showcased amongst these incredible women shaping the future of psychedelics and look forward to all that we can accomplish together to help the millions of people that are suffering from various mental illnesses and behavioural disorders."

Professor Morgan recently published Phase II A/B trial data in the American Journal of Psychiatry showcasing the efficacy of Ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The findings showed that Ketamine-assisted therapy, resulted in total abstinence in 162 of 180 days in the following 6-month period, achieving an increase in abstinence from around 2% prior to the trial to 86% six-months post trial.

Professor Morgan is also leading the world's first ketamine treatment study for gambling addiction, which was previously announced in August 2021. This research is the first such study to look at psychedelics for the treatment of a behavioural addiction. The study was also approved last month to expand to other behavioural addictions such as Binge Eating Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior and Internet Gaming Disorder.

Morgan's work has been supported with more than $8 million in grant funding from the UK government and beyond.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination.

