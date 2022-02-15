Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CY56 ISIN: CA85209X1078 Ticker-Symbol: 5AU 
Tradegate
10.02.22
16:27 Uhr
0,076 Euro
-0,006
-7,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROUT AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROUT AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0770,09014:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPROUT AI
SPROUT AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPROUT AI INC0,076-7,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.