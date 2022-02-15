The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Expands Distribution of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips into KeHE

KeHE is one of the largest and most respected grocery and natural food and beverage distributors in North America serving over 30,000 retailers

The New@KeHE program is designed to propel sales and distribution for innovative new brands like Mozaics by enabling reach to more shelves nationwide

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is expanding its Mozaics Real Veggie Chips through the New@KeHE program at KeHE Distributors®, LLC ("KeHE"), which reaches retailers across the United States. All three of the Mozaics Real Veggie Chips non-GMO flavors (Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa) in 3.5oz bags will be available beginning April 1, 2022, through four of KeHE's distribution centers in the United States: Stockton, Portland, Northeast Maryland, and Romeoville.

KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products, servicing more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America.

"The New@KeHE program is a platform for growth for innovative snack brands like Mozaics," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "We believe aligning with KeHE is a natural next step to propel our Mozaics Real Veggie Chips to their full potential. Mozaics features real visible veggies in a delicious popped chip and sustainable degradable packaging, connecting with KeHE's commitment to natural, organic, specialty, and fresh products."

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips

#1 ingredient = real veggies

Popped (not fried!) and full of flavor (Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa)

3 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber per serving

No cholesterol or trans fats; half the fat of kettle potato chips or veggie straws

Certified Kosher

Certified Gluten-Free

Vegan - certified plant-based by the Plant Based Foods Association

Non-GMO Project Verified

About Mozaics

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips deliver a tasty crunch that you can feel great about with 3g to 4g of plant protein per serving and 2-3g of dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are veggies you can see in each popped chip with flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip. Mozaics comes in 0.75oz. and 3.5oz. sizes and in the United States can be purchased at online retailers including Amazon, QVC, HiveBrands.com, and the brand's own website, mozaicschips.com, plus wholesale distributors including KeHE, Faire.com, and Tundra.com. In Canada, Mozaics is currently available for wholesale purchase through EcoIdeas and direct to consumers at EcoIdeas.ca. Mozaics has been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Becca Stonebraker

(818) 383-3929

becca@rkpr.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

