Former hedge fund's first commercial data product leverages over a decade of daily history

CargoMetrics, a pioneer in the systematic monitoring and analysis of global maritime trade, has announced the launch of its first broadly available data product, the Crude Pack. The Crude Pack offers unprecedented visibility into global seaborne crude oil flows, broken down by grade of oil, for 60 countries with history dating back to 2010.

"As a former quantitative hedge fund, we understand the needs of our financial clients and take pride in offering products that are trustworthy and ready-made for alpha research. Backed by rigorously tested and unbiased data, this new product is designed for financial research, analysis, and trading applications," said Jes Scully, CEO of CargoMetrics. "The Crude Pack represents the longest and most comprehensive history of point-in-time crude oil flows data currently available."

CargoMetrics' patented, fully automated maritime system consumes billions of new data points daily, organizes data in a unique temporal manner, and applies physical modeling, statistical modeling and machine learning techniques in order to derive actionable insights into global economic activity.

Some of the data sources processed by its system include:

Satellites and terrestrial sensors

Ship catalog that includes specifications for over 100,000 commercial vessels

Geospatial database with intelligence on 45,000 berths in 150+ countries and territories

Price store with price information on commodity futures, FX forwards, freight and more

The Crude Pack includes nearly 12 years of daily, point-in-time data generated entirely by algorithms and rigorously monitored for quality. The product is both broad in overall coverage and granular in the insights it provides, empowering clients to explore large global trends in oil flows, or more targeted research into specific countries and oil grades. The product is offered in a format that is intuitive and designed to minimize the "data wrangling" phase of research and facilitate consumption by computers and models.

The Crude Pack is available through the Alternative Data catalog on the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. Extended history (prior to 2017) can be purchased by subscribers directly from CargoMetrics. To find out more about CargoMetrics Technologies Inc., visit https://www.cargometrics.com, and to license the Crude Pack, visit https://eap.bloomberg.com/catalogs/bbg/products/bulk/cargoMetricsCrudeOilEdition1/.

Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is Bloomberg's web-based data marketplace that allows Data License clients to easily discover, access and immediately use high-quality, market-leading content from both Bloomberg and third-party providers. Bloomberg continues to expand its alternative data offering, allowing Bloomberg clients to access a catalog of curated alternative data, positioned to provide insights in today's market environment.

About CargoMetrics

Since 2009, CargoMetrics Technologies Inc. has been a leader in the analysis of global maritime trade and an authoritative source of maritime trade intelligence. The Company's data have powered high-value applications used and trusted by some of the world's leading investment firms and maritime shipping companies. Today, through its Compass Platform, CargoMetrics provides products and solutions to the Investment Management and Maritime Shipping Logistics markets.

Contacts:

Dan Brutlag, Head of Data Licensing

dbrutlag@cargometrics.com