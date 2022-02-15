WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today unveiled WNS Triange the new data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) unit of WNS. Driven by a specialized team of over 4,000 data scientists, data engineers and domain experts, WNS Triange powers transformation by enabling businesses to define the right data, analytics AI strategy, and execute that strategy with cloud-based platforms and solutions resulting in improved outcomes.

WNS Triange is focused on solving industry-specific problems by harnessing the power of data and analytics and "co-creating" data-driven transformational solutions with our clients. Leveraging the combined strength of WNS' domain expertise across industry verticals, co-creation labs, strategic partnerships, and outcome-based engagement models, WNS Triange helps businesses simplify and demystify data complexities and analytical requirements.

"Companies today have access to a wealth of data, but many lack the strategy that clearly articulates how the data can be leveraged. WNS Triange enables businesses through the entire data-to-insights journey, ensuring intuitive, high-impact decision-making, and business growth and innovation in the long-term. Close to three decades of domain-led experience across industries clearly differentiates WNS Triange," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS Triange is built on three core pillars:

Triange Consult, the consulting arm, sets the right foundation for organizations' data, analytics and AI needs. From the initial gap analysis and change management to governing standards and processes leading to an implementation roadmap, Triange Consult helps companies define their journey to an insight-driven enterprise.

Triange NxT, the industry analytics-led platform suite, provides readily deployable assets and solutions by combining intelligent cloud-enabled data, analytics, and AI capabilities along with our partnerships with all major cloud providers and niche start-ups.

Triange CoE, the Center of Excellence, drives the end-to-end execution of industry-specific analytics programs powered by domain expertise, global delivery capabilities, functional knowledge, and technology best practices.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2021, WNS had 49,610 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About WNS Triange

WNS Triange (formerly WNS Research and Analytics practice) powers business growth and innovation for 120+ global companies with data, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Driven by a specialized team of over 4000 analysts, data scientists and domain experts, WNS Triange helps translate data into actionable insights for impactful decision-making. Built on the pillars of consulting (Triange Consult), future-ready platforms (Triange Nxt) and domain and technology (Triange CoE), WNS Triange seamlessly blends strategy, industry-specific nuances, AI and Machine Learning (ML) operations, and intelligent cloud platforms.

Driving a futuristic edge are WNS Triange's modular cloud-based platforms and solutions leveraging advanced AI and ML to provide end-to-end integration and processing of data to actionable insights. WNS Triange leverages the combined strength of WNS' domain expertise, co-creation labs, strategic partnerships and outcome-based engagement models.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005641/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP-Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications and Corporate Business Development

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com