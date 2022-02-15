Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: A0Q4KV ISIN: US8342EP1070 Ticker-Symbol: RJO 
Berlin
15.02.22
14:05 Uhr
0,550 Euro
+0,010
+1,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2022 | 14:08
153 Leser
Solitario Zinc Corp.: Join President and CEO, Christopher Herald at the Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference, February 16th at 4:00pm EST

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL; TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the John Tumazos, Very Independent Research Conference on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

Mr. Herald will deliver an online presentation at 4:00pm EST, featuring the Golden Crest project in South Dakota. For more information on the conference and to register for Solitario's presentation please use the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6435948852278351883

President and CEO, Christopher Herald, stated, "I want to encourage Solitario shareholders and interested investors to join our webcast tomorrow as I'll take an in depth look at our Golden Crest project and the exceptional exploration results announced yesterday."

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration and development company focusing on high-quality Tier 1 gold and zinc projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its Golden Crest project, Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.2% (excluding options) of the Company's 62.0 million shares outstanding. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

Solitario has a long history of a commitment to Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees and all stakeholders. We are pledged to operate our business in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
303-534-1030, Ext. 14

Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
720-933-1150
800-229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688814/Join-President-and-CEO-Christopher-Herald-at-the-Tumazos-Very-Independent-Research-Conference-February-16th-at-400pm-EST

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
