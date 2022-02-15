Pacton Gold: Pacton to Commence 10,000 m Drill Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC) (OTC PINK:PACXF) (FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce details and targets for the upcoming 10,000 m drill program at its Red Lake Gold Project in Ontario. Drilling will focus on advanced targets in the Boyden West, Carricona, Claremont, and Keg target areas (Figure 1). The program is scheduled to begin late February and follows recently completed surface exploration (see Pacton news release dated February 3, 2022). Drilling will consist of an anticipated 22 holes and will continue through to the end of summer 2022 using one diamond drill rig.

Drill Target Areas

Boyden West (5 holes): Pacton has previously identified significant gold in soil and magnetic anomalies at Boyden West (Figure 2). The drilling will test the linear trend of the anomaly and follow up positive results from historic drilling and historic outcrop sampling of 3.1 g/t Au. This target area is 1 km west of the Boyden showing where Pacton grab samples returned values up to 126.5 g/t Au.

Carricona (7 holes): Drilling at Carricona East (Figure 3) will test a northeast trending soil and geophysical target, along with secondary associated structures. The drilling will target felsic and mafic volcanic rocks and interpreted D2 structures that are coincident with AI generated targets. D2 structures are controls for gold mineralization in the Red Lake region, including Evolution Mining's Red Lake Gold Mine.

Claremont (5 holes): Drilling at Claremont (Figure 4) will focus on intersecting the mineralized trend investigated by successful outcrop stripping and prospecting in 2021. Drilling will also investigate historic drilling which intersected 2.4 g/t Au over 1.6 m.

Keg (5 holes): The Keg area hosts targets identified through a combination of historic samples, including 5.9 g/t Au over 0.3 m in drilling and 3.7 g/t Au in outcrop, along with gold in soil and magnetic anomalies discovered by Pacton.

Additional sampling intervals have been identified at several of Pacton's prospects and will be completed in February, 2022. Sampling locations include Carricona, Boyden, and the Faulkenham Gold trend where drilling from the previous campaign discovered widespread, near surface mineralization over a 600 m strike length (see Pacton news release dated September 12, 2021). Subsequent drilling at these locations will also be considered.

The Pacton 2022 drill campaign is results driven and will be adapted using field observations and assay data. Additional targets from recent sampling and mapping campaigns have been prioritized for aggressive prospecting, outcrop stripping, and infill soil sampling during the 2022 spring/summer season.

Nav Dhaliwal, Interim President and CEO for Pacton, commented, "Following an intense period of sampling, mapping, and data analysis, Pacton has identified a large number of high priority targets grouped in four distinct areas at our Red Lake Gold Project. We are excited by the quality of our 22 drill targets and look forward to commencing drilling later this month."