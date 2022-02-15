Cyber insurtech continues to scale with addition of Head of Reinsurance, Stephanie Lynch, and Head of Insurance Operations and Strategy, Adam Petrone

At-Bay, the cyber insurance provider for the digital age, today announced Stephanie Lynch and Adam Petrone joined the company as Head of Reinsurance and Head of Insurance Operations and Strategy, respectively. Following a monumental 2021, during which the company closed $205 million in funding on a $1.3 billion valuation, and launched new partnerships with Microsoft and Cloudflare, Lynch and Petrone will help the company scale reinsurance and operations to maintain upward momentum.

Adam Petrone, Head of Insurance Operations and Strategy, and Stephanie Lynch, Head of Reinsurance at At-Bay (Photo: Business Wire)

Lynch joins At-Bay to lead the company's reinsurance strategy and placements. In this role, she'll deepen and broaden the company's relationships with reinsurance partners to achieve capacity necessary for growth of the company. Lynch most recently served as Vice President at Safety National Re, where she was focused on underwriting the growing professional liability portfolio, and before that Arch Re, where she worked in an actuarial reserving and financial reporting capacity before transitioning to underwriting, focusing on professional liability.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredibly talented and innovative team at At-Bay, and look forward to growing relationships with our reinsurance partners," said Lynch. "At-Bay's ability to actively monitor the cyber risk and vulnerabilities of their insureds is a major advancement over what insurance has traditionally provided, the impact of which has been clearly demonstrated in how the company has been able to keep incredibly low loss ratios despite the volatile market."

In his new role, Petrone will oversee the strategic deployment of insurance operations and underwriting resources to drive scalable growth. Petrone most recently served as Senior Vice President at Hiscox, leading the Northeast region of the U.S. broker business. While there, he held P&L responsibility and owned business planning for 12 product lines and more than 20 underwriters.

"It can be tough to break through in insurance because your reputation is everything, yet At-Bay has quickly managed to do so and differentiate itself by providing superior risk assessment and prevention methods," said Petrone. "We are an external steward of business' security posture and provide regular feedback throughout the life of a policy very few insurance markets are doing that to keep businesses safe."

