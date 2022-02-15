Kyriba ("the Company"), a global leader in cloud treasury, payments and finance solutions, today announced that Barilla, a leading global food company, has selected the Company's Enterprise Liquidity Management platform to support its treasury, risk management and supply chain finance operations.

The integration will centralize Barilla's multiple supply chain finance programs into a single Dynamic Discounting solution that better supports its suppliers, shortens the cash conversion cycle and improves liquidity for the company. Barilla also selected Kyriba to increase cash visibility, improve cash forecasting, and digitize FX, interest rate, and commodities risk management.

"We set out to bring more value to the Barilla enterprise and required a provider that would deliver an easy-to-use solution with proven expertise in supply chain finance, and a robust multi-bank connection capable of onboarding suppliers anywhere in the world. Kyriba's platform completely meets our treasury's requirements in automation, control, and connectivity with ERPs and banks. We appreciate Kyriba's interface, functionality and its high standards of security and data management. Kyriba is the only provider to bundle treasury management and supply chain finance in a unique solution," said Giangaddo Prati, Group Chief Financial and Information Technology Officer at The Barilla Group.

With this project, Barilla is adopting Kyriba's innovative digital platform to manage liquidity across the enterprise and to support Barilla's global supply chain.

"We are happy to welcome Barilla to our family of Enterprise Liquidity Management Platform users and to support their finance transformation project. This integration demonstrates Kyriba's ability to meet the requirements of an international player in terms of optimizing enterprise liquidity and protecting against operational and financial risk," said Andrea Delvò, Managing Director, Italy, at Kyriba

Kyriba's Enterprise Liquidity Management Platform delivers treasury, payments, connectivity, working capital, and risk management across the enterprise through a "liquidity-centric" approach.

About Kyriba:

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform how they optimize financial technology solutions, de-risk ERP cloud migration, and activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. With 2,500 clients worldwide, including 25 percent of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba's pioneering Connectivity as a Service platform integrates internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs.

Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Milan, Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Minsk, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Warsaw and other major locations.

About The Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food.

"Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

To learn more: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup

