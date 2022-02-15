Stratview Research: Stealth Coating Market to Grow at 6.0% CAGR During 2021-2026

Stealth Coating Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026, reports Stratview Research

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Stealth Coating Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Stealth Coating Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Huge demand for stealth technology in various applications such as fighter jets and bombers, tanks and helicopters

Growing aircraft production, especially in the U.S.

Increasing consumption of stealth coatings in luxurious cars

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Stealth Coating Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyimide, and Others)

(Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyimide, and Others) Application Type (Aerospace & Defense, Computer & Tablet Screens, Phone Screens, Cars, and Others)

(Aerospace & Defense, Computer & Tablet Screens, Phone Screens, Cars, and Others) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World).

Stealth Coating Market Insights

Market Trends by Resin Type

Based on the resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyimide, and others.

Owing to their increasing uses in the aerospace and automotive industries, epoxy stealth coatings are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by its properties such as durability, strength, and chemical resistance.

Market Trends by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, computer & tablet screens, phone screens, cars, and others.

The aerospace and defense sector dominated the industry as a whole in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Next-generation military assets, such as aircraft, weapon systems, submarines, ships, ground vehicles, and soldiers, rely heavily on stealth technology. Missiles, drones, planes, and other aircraft with stealth coatings are partially undetectable to radar.

The overall stealth coating industry is estimated to rise due to increased aircraft demand and technical advancements.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America commanded the stealth coating market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its indomitable lead over the forecast period as well. The growth of the region is owing to the growing aircraft production, especially in the U.S., and increasing consumption of stealth coatings in luxurious cars.

Furthermore, to protect their manned and unmanned aircraft from enemy radar, the U.S. military and its allies are increasingly becoming dependent on stealth technology, thus driving the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Stealth Coating Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Intermat Defense

CFI Solutions

Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Stealth Coatings Inc.

Micromag

Veil Corporation

Stealth Veils

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Stealth Coating Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

