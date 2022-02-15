Ximen Mining: Strategic Investment by New Gold and Working Towards Production at Kenville Gold Mine
Ximen Mining: Strategic Investment by New Gold and Working Towards Production at Kenville Gold Mine
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:35
Ximen Mining: Strategic Investment by New Gold and Working Towards Production at Kenville Gold Mine
|Ximen Mining: Strategic Investment by New Gold and Working Towards Production at Kenville Gold Mine
Mi
InvestmentPitch.com: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Ximen Mining's Closing of a Strategic $2.5 Million Investment from New Gold Inc - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has closed a strategic $2.5 million investment from New Gold Inc. Following the...
07.02.
New Gold Inc: Ximen closes $2.53-million financing with New Gold
07.02.
Ximen Mining schließt Finanzierung in Höhe von 2,5 Millionen Dollar ab - Strategische Beteiligung von New Gold
Vancouver, B.C., 7. Februar 2022 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Ximen" https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/ximen-mining-corp/)...
07.02.
Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Closes A $2.5 Million Financing Strategic Investment by New Gold
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that New Gold Inc. ("New Gold") (NGD) has acquired...
|14:35
|Ximen Mining: Strategic Investment by New Gold and Working Towards Production at Kenville Gold Mine
|Ximen Mining: Strategic Investment by New Gold and Working Towards Production at Kenville Gold Mine
|Mi
|InvestmentPitch.com: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Ximen Mining's Closing of a Strategic $2.5 Million Investment from New Gold Inc - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has closed a strategic $2.5 million investment from New Gold Inc. Following the...
|07.02.
|New Gold Inc: Ximen closes $2.53-million financing with New Gold
|07.02.
|Ximen Mining Corp (2): Ximen closes $2.53-million financing with New Gold
|07.02.
|Ximen Mining schließt Finanzierung in Höhe von 2,5 Millionen Dollar ab - Strategische Beteiligung von New Gold
|Vancouver, B.C., 7. Februar 2022 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Ximen" https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/ximen-mining-corp/)...
