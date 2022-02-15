OPPO will Introduce Breakthrough Technologies and New Products at MWC Barcelona 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OPPO announced its participation at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd, 2022 with the theme of "Shape the Future". OPPO will showcase its new connectivity product, record-breaking mobile technologies, R&D achievements in AR and 5G, and several high-end flagship products.

Strong Presence on the Global Market

In 2021, OPPO continued to grow steadily on the global market. Holding the 4th position globally with a YoY growth of 22%, OPPO also witnessed rapid growth in new markets in Western Europe and Latin America. Following the launch of Europe's first commercial 5G mobile phone in 2019, OPPO also launched the first mobile phone to support commercial 5G SA (standalone) network in Europe last year.

New Blockbuster Products and Technologies will be Unveiled in Barcelona

As a tech company that excels in 5G technology, OPPO will introduce a brand-new connectivity product and bring its latest flagship products to MWC. Moreover, OPPO will showcase several industry-leading mobile phone technologies that will set new industry records.

In order to bring the audience a rich, diverse, and interactive experience, OPPO will set up five major exhibition areas at its booth, including "Brand", "Flagship", "Smartphone Technology", "5G" and "AR Ecosystem" during the exhibition.

In addition, OPPO will once again create a virtual playground for tech enthusiasts around the world. So that users who cannot join in person can still have a taste of what OPPO has to offer at MWC 2022 through their smart devices anytime and anywhere.

Taking Actions for Sustainability

Aside from constantly researching and investing in technology, OPPO is equally passionate in making a difference for humanity and for society. In 2021, OPPO has started promoting plastic reduction and lightweight packaging in the European market, reducing 95% of plastic usage for its mobile phone packaging material. During MWC, OPPO will share its efforts in sustainability as a corporate citizen.

For in-person visiting, visitors can find OPPO's Booth at #3M10, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd 2022. OPPO will host a keynote presentation at Central European Time 15:00 on February 28th. Everyone is welcome to visit OPPO's MWC booth or join through the live stream on OPPO's official YouTube channel.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns, and it drives everything we do.

