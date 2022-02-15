Ingram Micro Cloud's vast partner network gains new opportunities to meet customer needs to expand IaaS businesses

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced it is now offering Google Cloud Platform (GCP) under its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolio to its reseller network in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Canada. The move bolsters the global offering of Ingram Micro's Cloud Marketplace, with partners now having the ability to leverage Ingram Micro Cloud for their Google Cloud Platform businesses. GCP and Ingram Micro Cloud are working together to advance channel partners' current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support partners in managing end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud also covers a wide range of partner enablement and support initiatives to help partners build a GCP practice through its partner programs, which provide end-to-end engagement models for Ingram Micro Cloud to enable systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs).

"Ingram Micro Cloud working alongside GCP brings important opportunities to our channel partners by allowing us to support their efforts at scale and meet the business needs of their customers," said Tim FitzGerald, vice president, global IaaS cloud channel at Ingram Micro. "We're excited for this distribution alliance."

As a result of this expanded relationship with Google, Ingram Micro Cloud expects its vast partner network to have new opportunities to meet customer needs, while expanding their IaaS businesses. The news comes amid a boom in the global IaaS market, with Gartner reporting 40.7% growth in worldwide IaaS public cloud services in 2020 and market researchers predicting the industry will reach $74.63 billion by 2025.

For further information about Ingram Micro Cloud's GCP offerings, visit our IaaS landing page.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain-all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 76 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 17.2 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

