Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Awarded Trademark Registration for "Recruiter.com"

Receives trademark protection for its domain name

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a trademark registration (Reg. No. 6,565,232) from the U.S. Trademark Office for the word-mark "Recruiter.com."

"We believe Recruiter.com is one of the first companies in the country to receive brand protection for what would have previously been considered a descriptive domain name," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "This latest grant furthers Recruiter.com's objective to leverage its powerful brand and grow its position as a leading recruiting solution."

"I am extremely pleased to have been part of this registration process," stated Carl Spagnuolo, Partner with intellectual property law firm McHale & Slavin, PA of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. "We were excited to assist in this early case following the Supreme Court's ruling for Booking.com and obtain trademark protection for Recruiter.com."

The registration was granted for Class 42: Platform as a Service (PAAS) services featuring software for searching a database of employee candidates and employers and recruiters; Platform as a Service (PAAS) services featuring software for providing an online database to match potential employees and employers; Platform as a Service (PAAS) services featuring software for providing an online database to enable networking services for job seekers, recruiters, and employers.