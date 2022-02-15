Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: A3CRGL ISIN: US75630B3033 
Frankfurt
15.02.22
09:16 Uhr
1,880 Euro
-0,110
-5,53 %
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2022
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Awarded Trademark Registration for "Recruiter.com"

Receives trademark protection for its domain name

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a trademark registration (Reg. No. 6,565,232) from the U.S. Trademark Office for the word-mark "Recruiter.com."

"We believe Recruiter.com is one of the first companies in the country to receive brand protection for what would have previously been considered a descriptive domain name," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "This latest grant furthers Recruiter.com's objective to leverage its powerful brand and grow its position as a leading recruiting solution."

"I am extremely pleased to have been part of this registration process," stated Carl Spagnuolo, Partner with intellectual property law firm McHale & Slavin, PA of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. "We were excited to assist in this early case following the Supreme Court's ruling for Booking.com and obtain trademark protection for Recruiter.com."

The registration was granted for Class 42: Platform as a Service (PAAS) services featuring software for searching a database of employee candidates and employers and recruiters; Platform as a Service (PAAS) services featuring software for providing an online database to match potential employees and employers; Platform as a Service (PAAS) services featuring software for providing an online database to enable networking services for job seekers, recruiters, and employers.

Recruiter.com Recruiting Platform

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com® is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation,Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



