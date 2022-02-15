Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy Re-Ignites Lucrative Distribution and Brand Development Opportunities in India

The Company has completed the trademark registration filing process for India

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) announced today that it has completed the trademark registration filing process for India with the Government of India's, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion which is the governing body responsible for the general control of patents design and trademarks. The Company has also resumed work with ExpanGlobal and the partnership agreement it had entered into in February of 2020. ExpanGlobal is a leading international market entry and expansion company headquartered in India and is representing Kisses from Italy across India. In late February of 2020, the Company's Co-Founder, President and Co-CEO, Michele Di Turi had attended the Global Franchise Show, in Mumbai, as the initial steps to promote and establish the brand in India.

Michele Di Turi, co-founder of Kisses from Italy, as well as its President and co-CEO, stated "It is truly a pleasure to be working with the team at ExpanGlobal again. In 2020, when we initially engaged with ExpanGlobal we entered into meaningful discussions about a major expansion of our brand in India. Unfortunately, India and its people, have gone through some difficult times filled with uncertainty with this global pandemic. Our teams maintained the relationship throughout this difficult time and continued on discussing potential strategies once things would start to normalize, to a certain extent. The strategies discussed included menu development and design based on demographic statistics provided by ExpanGlobal and potential store designs, with the respective market demand in India, kept in mind. Our Company has been working not only on our restaurant brand and franchise rollout but also strengthening our distribution relationships and channels around the globe." Di Turi added, "We believe that the Kisses From Italy brand and branded retail products can fair well in this emerging and developing country and having ExpanGlobal become another component of our already established alliances only strengthens Kisses From Italy as a Company."

Kisses from Italy's announcement of its expansion plans into India comes on the heels of one of the Company's recent announcements of a representation agreement it entered into with, Italy based, MediaCom SAS to strengthen manufacturing, brand and product presence in Europe. As well as another recent announcement where Kisses From Italy entered into an agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a world-renowned service provider to top brands and they are currently working together on future operational layouts in the continued effort to improve and develop operational efficiencies.

Trademark Reference:

https://ipindiaonline.gov.in/tmrpublicsearch/frmmain.aspx