HungerRush Expands Leadership Team to Support Recent Company Growth and Strategy for 2022 & Beyond

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / HungerRush today announced the appointment of three executives to its team: Bruce Wartell as Chief Information Officer (CIO); Jenna Eichberg as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Ted Trimble as Chief Development Officer (CDO) The addition of these roles to its executive line-up signifies the company's continued momentum to capture the $285 billion dollar restaurant technology market.

In his role as CIO, Bruce Wartell, an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in software and IT, will be responsible for enterprise applications, procurement, infrastructure, and cloud hosting.

Prior to joining HungerRush, Bruce spent more than 20 years as, CTO and CIO of Quorum. There, he led initiatives that scaled the systems and framework to help transform the company all the way from a startup software provider to the leading SaaS-based software platform.

Jenna Eichberg, HungerRush's new CPO, brings more than 10 years of HR leadership experience across multiple industries with a mix of Business Partner and HR Specialist roles.

She joins the company from Capital Group, where she held various roles in Human Resources. In this role, Jenna delivered strategic HR leadership to the global Information & Technology organization at Capital Group. Jenna's passion lies in developing talent focused on cultivating engaging and open cultures for employees.

As CDO, Ted Trimble brings more than 30 years of experience managing large enterprise software teams. In addition to being responsible for technology, engineering, and research and development across all software products, Ted will focus on HungerRush's speed of innovation in order to more expeditiously bring software products and features to market.

Ted joins HungerRush from Centrify, where he was responsible for product strategy, engineering, product management, cloud hosting and IT.

"I am extremely proud to welcome such talent to our executive team which we continue to build to support and grow HungerRush in 2022 and beyond," said Perry Turbes, HungerRush CEO. "Bruce, Jenna and Ted each bring strong industry experience and proven track records to HungerRush."

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions. HungerRush 360 is our flagship cloud POS system that makes it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. The all-in-one system integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. Visit HungerRush.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle Doss

HungerRush

512.365.9358

Michelle.Doss@hungerrush.com

Kelli Fletcher

PAN Communications

910.538.2183

Kfletcher@pancomm.com

SOURCE: HungerRush

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688689/HungerRush-Expands-Leadership-Team-to-Support-Recent-Company-Growth-and-Strategy-for-2022-Beyond