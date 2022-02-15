The company will scale up its investment to expand the usage of the Toluna Start platform and meet unprecedented client demand

Toluna, the leading consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today reported double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive year, with its enterprise business recording an 18% increase in 2021.

According to Toluna CEO, Frederic-Charles Petit, 2021 was pivotal for the company's growth. This is largely due to the success of Toluna's new enterprise subscription service for the Toluna Start platform, which enables businesses to conduct agile and DIY research programs in over 70 countries.

"2021 was a transformative year for Toluna with the launch of the industry's first enterprise subscription offer. Since its July 2021 debut, our new enterprise subscription offering has recorded over 20M GBP in sales, significantly surpassing our expectations."

Petit continued, "The success of this service has proven the measurable business value of a single subscription that unlocks a suite of research solutions, from DIY custom research to fully automated research, as well as assisted research-delivered with the support of our 200 researchers across the globe. By working closely with our clients, we recognized that there was a real gap in the market for a single subscription offering that delivers all of a business's research needs, and we're excited by the fast adoption of this new model. The clock never stops on the agile research conducted on our platform."

Off the back of this strong growth and continued expansion, Toluna is accelerating its investments to its R&D and Product group, with a significant budget increase and the immediate opening of 75 new software development jobs. According to Toluna Chief Digital Officer, Phil Ahad, the new investment is focused on further expanding the limits of DIY and automated research through Toluna's proprietary end-to-end technology stack, Toluna Start.

"We are making significant investments in 2022 to support technology growth and adoption, and we're also doubling our commitment to growing consumer panel assets in key regions such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, and emerging markets across Latin America and Asia Pacific."

Ahad continued, "By investing now and expanding our software development teams, we're proactively preparing to meet the growing demand for agile research, full-stack automation, and real-time insights that enable our clients to make impactful business decisions in real time."

About Toluna

Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005441/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Audra Tiner

Articulate Communications for Toluna toluna@articulatecomms.com