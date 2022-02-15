Multiyear, Multi-Million Dollar Effort Results in Fully Integrated Medical Training Facility for NATO Special Operations Allied Center for Medical Education

Advanced IT Concepts (AITC), Inc., a leading systems integration firm providing Information Technology (IT), Training and Simulation solutions and professional services to the Department of Defense (DoD), announced the completion of its multiyear, multi-million-dollar effort to implement a Medical Simulation facility for the NATO Special Operations Allied Center for Medical Education (ACME), Chièvres Air Base, Belgium.

AITC Creates State-of-the-Art Medical Simulation Facility from Scrap Metal C130 Cargo Plane. (Photo: Business Wire)

The program, managed by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Program Manager Medical Simulation and Training (PM MST), required the upgrade of the NATO Medical Simulation Training facility, to include the modification and integration of a simulated C130 cargo plane, the Medical Training Command and Control (MT-C2) software and components.

To provide a realistic training environment with 100% accuracy, AITC secured a scrapped C130 cargo plane shell destined for the movie industry. The plane was transported from Tucson, AZ to AITC's integration facilities in Longwood FL, where it underwent a massive transformation. The shell was cleaned, sand-blasted, disassembled rivet by rivet, modified to fit the reduced destination space, painted, bubble wrapped piece by piece and shipped to Belgium for installation. At the same time, AITC identified and hired two local contractors to complete the required facilities modifications including major walls, ceilings modifications and new HVAC systems. Then, the COVID pandemic hit.

During the following 18 months, AITC worked closely with PM MST and NATO to coordinate delivery, installation, configuration, testing, and acceptance of all system components and training of NATO personnel receiving the system. With multiple trips, AITC was able to successfully complete the deployment of a 100% accurate with a real C130 cargo plane and MT-C2 system that currently provides critical training to Special Forces Medics. Throughout the performance of this contract, AITC received above satisfactory ratings in all Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) areas.

"AITC is grateful for the opportunity, and proud of the continued professional relationship with PM MST and DHA," says Gabriel Ruiz, AITC's founder and president. "COVID presented an extraordinary challenge for all of us, but by working together and remaining flexible, we were able to complete this phenomenal task," Ruiz continued.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense. With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, and several other countries, AITC offers its customers a true global reach. AITC is an SBA 8(a) and SDVOSB certified small business. Visit our website for more information at www.aitcinc.com.

