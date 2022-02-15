Focus on innovation drives industry-leading advancements in solutions that provide the intelligence, automation, and agility required to support applications at the enterprise distributed edge

NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, today announced that 2021 represented its eighth consecutive year of annual recurring revenue growth. During 2021, the company added more than 150 new customers, including Uber, AmerisourceBergen, Sky Arabia, Autodesk, Radware, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Belk, Napster, and Nature's Bounty, bringing its customer base to nearly 850 companies. The company's growth earned it a spot on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

In 2021, NS1 doubled down on innovation, bringing to market industry-leading advancements in solutions that provide the intelligence, automation, and agility required to support applications at the enterprise distributed edge. The company also brought to market new programs and services designed to deliver superior performance and resilience for customers.

"As the world has become more reliant on digital services and applications, the demand for solutions that deliver performance, security, and reliability has never been greater," said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO, NS1. "NS1 remains committed to solving the biggest challenges in internet and enterprise infrastructure and our vision to build the better future is driving industry-leading product developments, exciting new partnerships, and continued company success."

In June, the company unveiled NS1 Connect, the industry's first and only unified application traffic automation and intelligence platform for modern application delivery and networking teams. The cloud-based platform provides NS1 customers with unprecedented visibility, control, and automation so they can build and deliver application experiences at the distributed edge. Just a few months after, the team launched NS1 Cloud-Managed DDI. Accessible via NS1 Connect, Cloud-Managed DDI enables organizations to deliver core network services across their distributed network footprint, with the agility of software-based deployment, scale of cloud-native operations, and operating efficiency of SaaS management.

The company also founded NS1 Labs, a new unit designed to spur innovation in the foundational technologies supporting the global internet and address the future challenges of connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge.

Innovation in Open Source

NetBox Cloud by NS1. The company announced NetBox Cloud, a managed service that makes the popular open source technology available for enterprises that require a simpler deployment path or more governance and support. The new offering will apply the experience, scale, infrastructure, and support from NS1's existing portfolio of managed offerings to deliver a full SaaS version of NetBox.

Orb and pktvisor. NS1 built on its existing open source edge visibility tool pktvisor to create Orb, a dynamic edge observability platform that will help operators, developers, and end users understand their networks, distributed applications, and traffic flows in real time.

Integration with OpenStack Designate. NS1 completed an integration with Designate, a multi-tenant DNS-as-a-Service (DNSaaS) for OpenStack. Now, users can deploy, configure, and orchestrate NS1's Managed DNS and Enterprise DDI services from the OpenStack platform for more reliable, performant, and secure application delivery.

Innovation in Application Delivery and Observability

Pulsar Traffic Analysis Dashboards. With real-time metrics about availability, latency, and traffic distribution, these interactive dashboards for NS1's Pulsar Active Traffic Steering solution make it simple and intuitive to monitor and optimize application delivery across multi-cloud, multi-CDN, and edge environments, enabling performance optimization at a global scale.

Enhanced Support for Datadog. NS1 completed a second integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The company's first integration, released in 2016, allows customers to push Datadog monitoring data into the NS1 platform to automate application traffic policy decisions based on near-real-time alerts. The new integration enables companies to implement full-stack observability with automatic, real-time adjustments and insights to help navigate changing conditions across the internet, cloud, networks, and infrastructure.

New Service Offerings

Solution to Mitigate Internet Outages. The comprehensive bundle combines industry-leading Managed and Dedicated DNS solutions, proprietary Filter Chain technology, and data-driven automation capabilities to deliver superior reliability and resiliency for critical systems and applications.

DDoS Overage Protection. This new premium offering prevents unexpected cost increases in the event of usage spikes due to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against customer domains supported by NS1's Managed DNS.

Managed DNS for Small Business. NS1 puts innovation within reach and makes it easier for startups and small companies to achieve their goals. Built on NS1's years of experience in delivering globally distributed DNS networks for enterprises, this free, customized offering allows small businesses to deliver reliable digital connections for their operations and customer experiences with the same caliber of performance as the largest, most advanced enterprises.

Channel Growth and Leadership

NS1's INS1DER Partner Program continues to expand its staff and partner ecosystem. It was awarded the 5-Star Rating by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. During 2021, the program increased its number of partners by nearly 50%, and now counts many market leaders among its ranks, including Com Laude, AHEAD, Connection, ConvergeOne, C Spire, GDT, Logicalis, Softcat, and Trace3. The company also continues to deepen its strategic relationships with technology and alliance partners, such as Cisco, HashiCorp, and ServiceNow.

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company's innovative technology. As an ally for innovators, NS1 helps our customers turbocharge their ideas in pursuit of building the better future through connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge. NS1's application traffic intelligence and automation portfolio makes applications faster, more reliable, and more secure everywhere. With technologies for cloud-native network services, edge-to-cloud networking, and application traffic optimization, NS1 helps eliminate the barriers between applications, users, infrastructure, and data. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 800 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005450/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

ns1@lookleftmarketing.com