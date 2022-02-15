IMIDomics, Inc., a privately held global biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new targets and medicines for the treatment of patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), announced today that Evotec SE(FSE: EVT; MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) has made an equity investment in the company. In conjunction with the investment, an Evotec representative will join the IMIDomics board of directors. No financial details were disclosed.

IMIDs affect nearly 1 in 10 people limiting quality of life and creating significant challenges to physical and mental well-being. The complexity of these diseases means even getting a diagnosis can be a long-term struggle for patients, and then finding a treatment that works can be a frustrating, time-consuming trial and error process.

This new investment will further advance IMIDomics' Precision Discovery Engine which enables a deep understanding of how IMIDs work within patients via a combination of clinical and computational expertise with patient biological samples from the Vall d'Hebron Hospital IMID Biobank, exclusive access to curated, secure and anonymized clinical data collected from more than 17,000 IMID patients and control subjects from across 150 health centers, and proprietary biomolecular signatures generated by IMIDomics from these same patients. Ultimately, the Engine's purpose is to discover medicines that will materially impact IMID patients' lives.

"Evotec and IMIDomics are perfectly aligned on their goal to leverage data to discover and develop precise-acting, effective medicines of the future," said Dr. Werner Lanthaler, CEO of Evotec. "By joining IMIDomics as a minority shareholder, we are excited to further grow our EVOequity portfolio of highly promising companies with complementary technologies and assets."

"The still unmet needs in this immense and ever-expanding category of illnesses demand that we leverage patient data holistically to decipher the causes of disease and find treatments. Evotec's dedication to the use of data in drug discovery is why they are such a strong fit with IMIDomics they share our core mission of applying intersectional data to uncover the next generation of targeted medicines and companion diagnostic tools needed to more precisely address complex IMID diseases and positively impact the experience and outcomes for people living with them," said Juan Harrison, CEO of IMIDomics.

IMIDomics was founded in Barcelona, Spain in 2015 by Dr. Sara Marsal, Head of the Rheumatology Department at the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, and Dr. Richard M. Myers, President and Scientific Director at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. Existing investors in IMIDomics include DNS Capital, Tao Capital, The Pritzker Organization and Bristol Myers Squibb.

To learn more about IMIDomics, please visit www.imidomics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005553/en/

Contacts:

IMIDomics Press Contact:

Sylvia Aranda at Real Chemistry

saranda@realchemistry.com