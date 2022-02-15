Portable Imaging Solutions Market size worth $ 4.68 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.85% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- Rise in the number of chronic diseases, the increase in the number of elderly patients, development of portable and hand held systems and technological advancements, is expected to boost the Portable Imaging Solutions Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Portable Imaging Solutions Market" By Product (X-ray, CT scan, Ultrasound Systems), By End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market size was valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=181609

Browse in-depth TOC on "Portable Imaging Solutions Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market Overview

Chronic diseases are on a rise due to a sedentary lifestyle and a growing old age population. In developed countries such as the US, Portable X-ray machines are being increasingly used as it is convenient for the elderly or patients with significant illnesses. Portable X-ray machines can take as little as 20 minutes and may even be able to digitally transmit information to a radiologist. According to a recent Reuters article, in some cases, it is difficult for patients at home to travel to the hospital, which has led to increased use of portable X-ray services. This option is especially useful for older patients, as a visit to a hospital could be risky, especially during the pandemic.

Portable X-rays are also for disaster areas and home care. In the United States, each day, around 10,000 seniors turn 65 and the majority of them are hoping to age in their own homes. In this age group, the most common medical conditions requiring home care are heart disease, diabetes, and cerebral vascular diseases. In response to the need for critical care during the COVID-19 crisis, Carestream Health had increased the production of its portable diagnostic imaging systems. Thus, demand for Portable X-rays and other portable solutions is expected to increase in the country.

Key Developments

In March 2021 , GE Healthcare launched a new wireless hand-held ultrasound device, the Vscan Air, for sale in the US and Europe markets.

, GE Healthcare launched a new wireless hand-held ultrasound device, the Vscan Air, for sale in the US and markets. In January 2020 , Siemens Healthineers India launched ACUSON Redwood Ultrasound System, a new ultrasound system, that is lightweight, has portable design that allows easy transport and uses across clinical departments.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Siemens, Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, MinXray Inc, Hitachi NeuroLogica Corp, and Industrial Company among other domestic and global players.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market On the basis of Product, End-User, and Geography.

Portable Imaging Solutions Market, By Product

X-ray



CT Scan



Ultrasound Systems

Portable Imaging Solutions Market, By End-User

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Specialty clinics



Diagnostic centers

Portable Imaging Solutions Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Contrast Media Injectors Market By Product (Consumables, Injector Systems, and Accessories), By Application (Radiology, Interventional Radiology, and Interventional Cardiology), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Imaging Equipment Market By Product (X-Ray, Ultrasound Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners), By Technology (X-Ray Devices, Ultrasound Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Catheters Market By Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters), By End-User (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Imaging Market By Technology (Machine Vision, Metrology, Radiography), By Application (Inspection, Reverse Engineering, and Surveying), By Industry (Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Power Generation, Public Infrastructure, Pharmaceutical), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 9 Cancer Immunotherapy Companies supporting infirmaries to fight against cancer

Visualize Portable Imaging Solutions Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg