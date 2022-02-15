NSGold Corporation: NSGold Shareholders Approve Sale of the Company

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / NSGold Corporation (TSXV:NSX) ("NSGold") is pleased to announce that at a special meeting held today, NSGold shareholders approved the previously-announced proposed amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of NSGold and 13611647 Canada Limited, a newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Mining NS Inc. ("Atlantic"), whereby Atlantic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of NSGold at a price of $0.40 per share in cash. Atlantic is a subsidiary of St Barbara Limited (ASX: SBM). The total consideration for the sale of NSGold is approximately CAD $7.9 million.

The Amalgamation was approved by NSGold shareholders with a positive vote of approximately 99.99% of the shares voted. More than 80% of NSGold's outstanding shares as of the record date were voted at the meeting.

Closing of the Amalgamation is expected to take place within the next week, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal counsel to NSGold in connection with the Amalgamation.

About NSGold

NSGold's core asset is the 100% owned Mooseland Gold Property located in Halifax County, Nova Scotia. The Mooseland Property is located approximately 13 kilometers from the Moose River Consolidated Gold Mine.

