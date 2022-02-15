Peter Virdee (Professor) of Mayfair, London brings light to impoverished areas in Punjab, India with another project by sponsoring the set up and running of World Cancer Care Camps through his charity, The Virdee Foundation. Although Peter Virdee is born and bred in the U.K., he has strong ties with his land of heritage Punjab, India with frequent visits for philanthropic, business, and personal matters. Having frequently visited Punjab, Peter Virdee has seen first-hand the disparity that lies between the healthcare system there and the healthcare system in the U.K. While the U.K. healthcare system, whether that be public or private, has seen a dip in standards during the Covid-19 pandemic this standard is still years ahead of the healthcare system in Punjab and across India which has not been sufficient in caring for such a large population. Some might see this as a big area to tackle, however Prof. Peter Virdee is keen to chip away at this immense task wherever he possibly can.

In November and December 2021, the World Cancer Care Camps were set up in three initial locations: Bathinda, Chamkaur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, India. All three camps are sponsored by The Virdee Foundation, founded by Peter Virdee and the Chamkaur Sahib site was inaugurated by the honourable Chief Minister of Punjab.

Across three locations, nearly 1% of their total population have been successfully examined so far using different methods. World Cancer Care Camps qualified team of Doctors and Nurses have used methods for testing patients such as Mammography, PAP Smear, Prostate Specific Antigen Tests, Oral examination, bone mineral density, ECG, BP and Sugar level tests. Looking at Cancer statistics in the U.K., almost 40% of all cancer cases were diagnosed through an urgent suspected cancer referral within a two-week waiting time in 2016.

Peter Virdee said, "Cancer is a serious and gruelling problem with an increase of incidence at an alarming rate in Punjab. Not only is it increasing mortality and morbidity, but it is also increasing the economic burden on a state already facing financial crisis. This is exactly why World Cancer Care Camps have been established. The support from The Virdee Foundation is paramount in these impoverished communities who need the access to healthcare."

The World Cancer Care Camps are not the first projects supported by Prof. Peter Virdee in Punjab. His previous projects include the most recent during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Oxygen for Punjab appeal. The Virdee Foundation pledged 200 clinical grade Oxygen Concentrators and raised funds in collaboration with Khalsa Jatha Gurdwara for 300 more machines to be distributed across Punjab's makeshift hospitals.

The World Cancer Care Camps aim to open a further two sites and more information will be shared on this soon. This is a project that will continue to be supported by The Virdee Foundation and Peter Virdee.

