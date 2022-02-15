OWIT Global to support all partner bordereaux consumption and cleansing.

OWIT Global (OWIT), a provider of insurance-specific microservices architected solutions for the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce the latest customer to select OWIT's Bordereaux Management Solution to automate and streamline the consumption of disparate data and the onboarding process. The Bermuda-based international reinsurer has over $9 billion in total capital, with 16 office locations and over 1,200 employees worldwide.

The reinsurer undertook an extremely intensive due diligence process across the entire OWIT organisation and product capabilities. Selecting OWIT's Bordereaux Management Solution as their global strategic platform was a critical decision as they recognised the importance of choosing the right partner to underpin their growth aspirations. OWIT's Bordereaux Management Solution supports the latest architectural designs to maximise cloud-hosting efficiencies and security. This is coupled with a raft of extended business and operations functions and features to improve the global insurance community's need to streamline the processing of bordereaux-based business dramatically.

"We are delighted to welcome such a respected reinsurer as a new OWIT customer and partner, and humbled by the trust placed in OWIT to deliver such a strategically critical solution to support their aggressive global growth plans," said Julian James, President EMEA, and Chief Revenue Officer.

Built on microservices, the OWIT Bordereaux Management Solution supports the ingestion of various file formats, the cleansing and transformation of the data through configurable intelligent business rules, and external validations to other services. OWIT's reusable microservices minimise the development and IT maintenance costs common to insurance organisations unable to engage with customers in new digital ecosystems due to the pain points of an enterprise rip-and-replace initiative.

James continued, "We are truly excited by the industry's response to our new offering to the market and continue to invest heavily in the next generation of technology to deliver unsurpassed business benefits to our customers."

To learn more about OWIT's Bordereaux Management Solution click here.

About OWIT GLOBAL

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices. OWIT's solutions include Bordereaux and Binder Management, Business to Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point of Sale Portals, Rating, Document-lite Generation, Insurance Data Transformation, and Policy Administration. Each OWIT solution is built on a collection of microservices that allow for unprecedented reusability to deliver an array of additional solutions to solve pressing pain points for both immediate and longer-term business benefits. OWIT's solutions can be deployed standalone or integrated with a Broker's, Carrier's, or MGA's existing environment to maximise investments. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT catalog of cloud-based microservices, visit www.owitglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005152/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Gilda Migliore

gilda@owitglobal.com