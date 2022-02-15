SK Collaborative: Mapping the Multifamily Certification Trend From Green Building to Health

City Club Apartments is Early Adopter of Fitwel Certification
DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / A familiar saying for evaluating real estate's worth is "location, location, location" - that's also one of the most important criteria for evaluating how environmentally responsible a multifamily community is under green building programs. Location and Transportation is where you'll find it under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED rating system. Green Globes has it under Sites, EarthCraft is Site Planning and the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) has a specific category in Chapter 5 called Lot Selection. City Club Apartments' new mixed-use Central Business District (CBD) Detroit development scored nearly all the points for Lot Selection, helping it achieve NGBS certification in October 2021.