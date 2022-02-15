Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2022 | 16:08
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optima Living: Recycled Plastic Bags Used To Create Stunning Art Installation In Steveston, Richmond At Wisteria Place

RICHMOND, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Optima Living, which owns and operates independent living, assisted living, and supportive living communities in Western Canada, is showcasing a local B.C. artist, Roger Brenninkmeyer, at one of its premier residences, Wisteria Place, in Richmond, B.C. Brenninkmeyer specializes in transforming recycled plastic into unique pieces of art, and residents of Wisteria Place enjoy his largest and most significant work to-date.

Wisteria Place is named after the wisteria tree, which symbolizes long life and immortality in Japanese culture. The foyer features Brenninkmeyer's stylized wisteria wall art composed of 127 segments, representing the 107 suites at Wisteria place and 20 original Wisteria Place team members. The wall art incorporates 18,000 plastic bags gathered from the community and Wisteria Place residents, promoting Wisteria Place's commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable operations in tune with its special location neighbouring the Steveston Buddhist Temple.

"Promoting sustainability is how we invest in ensuring a greater future for our community, country, and world. We are thrilled to have partnered with Roger Brenninkmeyer to use what would have otherwise been polluting our oceans or cluttering up landfills to create something beautiful that can now be enjoyed by residents of Wisteria Place," said Ali Shivji, Principal at Optima Living. "The idea of working with the community to gather such a huge amount of plastic and create a symbol of renewal and sustainability is deeply meaningful to Optima and our Wisteria Place residents."

"[The residents] get to go down to breakfast every morning and look up and see a beautiful wisteria tree, knowing that their trash is actually part of that beautiful mosaic," said Roger Brenninkmeyer.

The courtyard of Wisteria Place pays homage to Japanese culture with a traditional garden and wooden verandas. Under the grand staircase, there are one thousand paper cranes, symbolizing happiness and eternal good luck. Japanese, Chinese, and other cuisines are served at Wisteria Place.

Wisteria Place opened its beautifully designed residence in August 2021, situated a short walk from the Steveston waterfront. Residents of Wisteria Place participate in the various activities at the temple with which it shares grounds, including joining meditation times. Residents also use Steveston's Community Centre to keep active and healthy.

Optima Living is very proud of this partnership between the Steveston Buddhist Temple and Wisteria Place and hopes to continue working together for the betterment of Wisteria Place residents and the community for years to come.

Wisteria Place's wisteria tree sustainable wall art made from 18,000 plastic bags.

Wisteria Place's wisteria tree sustainable wall art includes plastic bags collected from residents.

About Optima Living
For the past 15 years, Optima Living has established a strong reputation as an owner and operator of seniors' residential communities located in Western Canada. These communities range from Independent to Assisted Living, Long Term Care to Memory Care Living and Residential Mental Health. Optima Living currently operates more than 1,200 beds in 18 communities across Alberta and B.C. Optima Living believes what sets it apart is the unique culture the company works to create in all its seniors' residential communities, as stated in its North Star - Let us welcome you home. Visit https://www.optimaliving.ca

About Wisteria Place
Wisteria Place is a new and innovative seniors' independent living community in the spectacular waterfront community of Steveston, B.C. Wisteria Place offers an all-inclusive residence that's close to local amenities and equipped with features such as keyless entry, security, and fall-prevention technology. Activities are provided to facilitate connections between residents and the community to help foster a sense of purpose. The Wisteria Place logo includes three stylized wisteria blossoms that represent people, place and community. People are the individuals who work and live at Wisteria Place. Place includes the physical building of Wisteria Place and its proximity to the Steveston Buddhist Temple and Steveston Park. Community represents participation in the greater community of Richmond. Visit http://www.wisteriaplace.ca

Contact
Alyssa Barry
Media Relations
604-997-0965
communications@optimaliving.ca

SOURCE: Optima Living



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688633/Recycled-Plastic-Bags-Used-To-Create-Stunning-Art-Installation-In-Steveston-Richmond-At-Wisteria-Place

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.