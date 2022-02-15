AssetOwner Holdings Pte. Ltd: Quidroom Hosts the World's First Virtual Unconference for Investors, The Unconferenced Investor 2022

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 /
Ditch Old-School, Rigid, Agenda-Driven Investor Conferences and Interact Directly with Topic Leaders and Other Investors Before, During and After the Meetups
All social links lead to 'The Unconferenced Investor 2022' this month, an inaugural event hosted in virtual rooms inside the social invite-only platform for investors, Quidroom. A world-first for sophisticated investors, it's free to register and takes place between 22-24 February 2022.
From exploring allocation options with a space-focused early-stage VC founder to discussing Indian equities with one of the most prominent India-focused investors, investors will be free to connect and exchange ideas with other investors in virtual rooms.