BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Costello, AIA, LEED AP to principal, Caitlin Greenwood, AIA, IIDA and Jenna Meyers, IIDA, NCIDQ, LEED AP to senior associate, and Brittany Page to associate.

"We are proud to promote a few very deserving leaders who make our firm a better place to work and provide exceptional service to our clients," said Daniel P. Perruzzi, Jr., AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "Since joining the firm in 2015, Jason has demonstrated all of the important prerequisite skills and characteristics of a principal. We count on him for not only leading the healthcare studio but also for his wise guidance of the firm in general. Caitlin, Jenna, and Brittany continue to make great contributions to the firm in their own unique ways. We will all reap the benefits of leadership provided by these outstanding individuals."

Jason Costello, AIA, LEED AP ~ Promoted to Principal

Since joining Margulies Perruzzi in 2015, Jason has held a leadership role in the firm's healthcare studio which has tripled its client base and revenue during that time. He has managed the design and construction of large multi-phase healthcare projects totaling over two million SF, including projects for clients such as Southern Maine Health Care, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Cape Cod, and Mass General Brigham/Home Base. Jason has presented at national conferences such as ASHE PDC on behavioral healthcare and urgent care design and contributed articles on behavioral healthcare design to national publications such as Medical Construction + Design. Jason serves on the AIA/AAH Codes and Standards Committee with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the BOMA Boston Covid Task Force and Preparedness Committee. He is a member of the Boston Society of Architects (BSA).

Caitlin Greenwood, AIA, IIDA ~ Promoted to Senior Associate

As an architect and project manager, Caitlin brings extensive design experience to the MP team through all phases of design and construction. She is a member of the Workplace, Real Estate, and Science studios, spanning both architecture and interiors with a specialty in corporate re-stack. Caitlin particularly enjoys working closely with science clients to create a design that is both functional and truly unique to them. Several of her projects have focused on creating a rebranded space to attract young talent in the suburban market. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and a Master of Architecture from Roger Williams University.

Jenna Meyers, IIDA, NCIDQ, LEED AP ~ Promoted to Senior Associate

As a senior interior designer, Jenna brings 15 years of extensive design experience to the Margulies Perruzzi team, contributing her strengths in design development, programming, project management, and coordination. As a Workplace studio leader, she specializes in working closely with clients to create custom-designed spaces, reflecting their unique brand, mission, and culture.She has worked on projects for clients such as SGH, United Way, and Zipcar. Jenna has been influential in helping develop several workplace strategy reports for the firm. The most recent report focuses on Embracing the Hybrid Workspace. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design from Buffalo State College.

Brittany Page ~ Promoted to Associate

Brittany is an energetic and passionate designer with a human-centric design approach, focusing on creating not only functional spaces but elevated experiences. As a senior interior designer, Brittany has spent 10+ years taking projects from concept through completion, with an exceptional ability to understand concerns and anticipate need, and provide customized, client-focused solutions. Utilizing her diverse design background, Brittany offers unique ways of enhancing the user experience in healthcare and in workplace environments. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Architecture & Design from the University of Massachusetts.

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

