Sheeva.AI Accelerates Growth with New Offices in Northern Virginia and Detroit

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, a leading in-car payments and connected vehicle solutions provider, announced today that it has opened two new offices in Northern Virginia and the Detroit metro area to accommodate rapid growth and further establish their presence in strategic areas for the company. These offices are in addition to Sheeva.AI's operations in New Delhi, India and Turin, Italy.

In Fairfax County, Va., Sheeva.AI establishes its new corporate headquarters which will consolidate and support the company's product and strategic operations. The business will also be positioned to continue to tap into the highly educated and diverse workforce in the area as it continues to grow. The office in Sterling Heights, Mich., gives the company a fixed presence in the center of the automotive industry in North America.

"The decision to expand our office presence in Northern Virginia and Detroit regions was a logical next step for us," said Evgeny Klochikhin, Sheeva.AI's Founder and CEO. "A majority of our executive team was already based in Northern Virginia. The region has an excellent pool of talent across all of our business areas. Having made regular trips to Detroit almost every month for the last few years to deliver our vehicle-integrated services, it was also a natural step to open the second HQ in Detroit. It is a central hub for companies we do business with, and now we can continue to focus on our expansion with the right resources in the right places."

About Sheeva.AI

Sheeva.AI provides a flexible, low-cost platform that uses precise (< 2-meter accuracy) geolocation of connected vehicles - even in deep urban canyons - to enable contactless, automatic payments in the cloud.

Sheeva.AI's platform integrates via open APIs to enable payments and automation for services like fuel, charging, toll payment, parking, curbside pick-up, and more. Unlike most Vehicle Location-Based Services (VLBS) systems, Sheeva.AI provides a low-cost and highly flexible way to enable vehicle-based payments and services extensible to existing mobile apps, in-vehicle apps, and location-based services without the need for new architecture or expensive hardware deployments. (www.Sheeva.AI)

