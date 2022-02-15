Vest Studio Inc.: The app that will revolutionize investments in US markets for Latin Americans

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Vest is a broker-dealer regulated in the United States that allows you to invest, directly and in real-time, in NASDAQ and NYSE, with no commission for trading and no minimum to open your account.

With Vest, it is now possible to directly access the world's largest stock market from anywhere, in real-time and with returns in dollars.

Under this innovative business idea, Vest arrives with the objective that all Latin American people multiply their savings, through a platform where they have total control of their money, without intermediaries and without a minimum per investment, in addition to having financial education content for all levels, which will accompany them on their way in the world of investments.

According to Aaron Polhamus, CEO of Vest, the application gives traders or investors looking for new options to diversify their money the possibility of having an investment account in their name, in the United States, with unrestricted access to more than 5,000 company shares or fractional shares and also ETFs listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE stock exchanges, without having to pay commissions for trading and regardless of amount or term.

While recent years have seen exponential growth in investment apps for accessing U.S. stocks, the companies offering this service are subsidiaries of other platform providers that monetize foreign exchange premiums or often have hidden fees. In contrast, Vest's business model is to earn on each order flow payment and interest on passive deposits.

Vest is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation and is registered and regulated in the U.S as a broker-dealer.

For founders Aaron Polhamus (CEO), Jaime Rodas (COO), and Miguel Arroyo (CPO) it is now a reality to have an application that meets all that is needed to empower Latin American investors to build their financial future through a world-class investment and education platform. This is just the beginning for Vest as it will continue to expand its products and services to continue offering innovation to its clients.

Founded in 2020, Vest has raised $6M with the backing of: Founders Fund, who have been behind Facebook and Airbnb; Nazca, which has boosted Latin American startups such as Justo and Ben & Frank; Carlos Garcia Ottati of Kavak; Scott Shleifer of Tiger Global; Florian Hagenbuch of Loft; Brian Barnes of M1 Finance; Nico Barawid of Casai; Tamarack Global; Moons, Mexican startup; Class 5 and FJ Labs in its pre-seed and seed rounds.

The app is now available on the App Store or Play Store.