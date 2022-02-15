Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli is certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Skin & Laser Dermatology Center of McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia is pleased to announce that Dr. Amir Bajoghli is part of the first cohort of physicians in the United States to become board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. This first opportunity to take and achieve board certification in Mohs Micrographic Surgery occurred in October 2021.

The American Board of Dermatology (ABD) has designated Dr. Amir Bajoghli as a Microscopic Dermatologic Surgery Diplomate based on his excellence in this subspecialty. Board Certification in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery is a significant achievement leading to a new level of expertise.

By performing micrographic dermatologic surgery, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction, Dr. Bajoghli removes and thereby prevents cancerous lesions from spreading, improving the quality of life of his patients. This title and certification by the ABD signifies Dr. Bajoghli's commitment to and accomplishments in the field of Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery and this highest level of academic achievement, skill, and knowledge. This procedure was initially popularized by Frederic E. Mohs (known as Mohs Surgery) and has become the gold-standard for treating certain skin cancers.

When you or a family member requires evaluation or treatment of skin cancer you want a highly qualified physician dedicated to providing outstanding care. Dr. Bajoghli's excellence in Micrographic dermatologic surgery, as evidenced by his achievements in the field and certification by the ABD, ensures he has the experience and academic achievement to provide the highest quality of care.

Call to schedule a consultation with Dr. Amir Bajoghli of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

