Marvel Discovery Corp.: Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report it has received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the 'Property') located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Due to the high-quality response of both TDEM and magnetic signatures, Marvel has expanded its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs.
MARVEL DISCOVERY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de