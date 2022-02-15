Marvel Discovery Corp.: Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Figure 2. Early-off time TDEM response anomalies on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property.

These early-off time TDEM responses coincide well with the edges of magnetic highs (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Early-off time TDEM response anomalies over tilt angle derivative magnetics and along magnetic highs.

The best target to find massive sulphides on the Duhamel Property are strong EM conductors at the margin of a high magnetic field (J.P. Barrette, P.Geo, Magnor Exploration Inc., 2018).

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased with the results of the heliborne survey. So much so Marvel more than doubled its land position. The Duhamel Property is a fertile host for Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides and iron Ti-V-Cr mineralization demonstrated by historical exploration. The results of the heliborne survey largely supports this by outlining targets of merit yet to be explored. Upon completing interpretation, we will follow-up with boots on the ground and select our best targets for diamond drilling."

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 4).