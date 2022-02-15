Mobileworxs: Urovo appoints MobileWorxs as full service partner in the UK

WORCESTER, England, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urovo Technology Co. Ltd, manufacturers of enterprise grade mobile computers and payment terminals, has appointed MobileWorxs as exclusive partner to expands its range of rugged mobile computing in the UK market.

MobileWorxs' Managing Director, Andrew Cahill said, "We are excited to begin this relationship representing Urovo in the UK. They have a long history of innovation and evidence of strong growth in other markets. Our role is to take the Urovo brand proposition to end users, channel partners and independent software vendors, as well as provide local stock holding, support and repair services."

The Urovo range of mobile handheld solutions comprises a broad range of quality products available in an array of configurations at cost effective prices. These enterprise-grade mobile devices are designed to enhance worker efficiency by creating solutions that combat daily challenges in the workplace.

Urovo Europe's Managing Director, Jeffrey Huang said: "We have teamed up with MobileWorxs as they have what we have been looking for in terms of a growing full service enterprise mobility partner with a highly experienced team with the ability to support to end users and channel partners and a focus on delivering our value proposition into key markets."

About?MobileWorxs?

MobileWorxs, based in the UK, provides enterprise grade mobile computing solutions that help customers and partners across the UK and EMEA improve the productivity, quality and responsiveness of their operations.

?MobileWorxs' solutions include the provision, assembly, staging, deployment, management and support of?mobile computers, tablets and accessories across?the?T&L, manufacturing, retail, government and health?sectors.?

Urovo

Urovo Technology Co. Ltd is a leading industry mobile application solution provider. Founded in 2006, it has exhibited exponential growth and now has more than 1200 employees and more than 10 subsidiaries with business covering more than 100 countries and regions. Urovo is quoted on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange SHE: 300531.



The company designs and manufacturers a range of mobile handheld terminals and wearable computer devices for bar code scanning, warehousing, logistics, retail manufacturing & many other industry application sectors.

For more information contact Marianne Allies at MobileWorxs, marianne.allies@mobileworxs.com , +44 (0)1905 799555

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747064/Mobileworxs_Urovo.jpg