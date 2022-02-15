Tachyum today announced it has entered into a MOU with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) in Spain with the intent to collaborate on open supercomputing projects, scientific research, and innovations in AI.

Under the MOU, BSC can evaluate the Tachyum Prodigy Processor and Tachyum reference architecture for future HPC infrastructure. The signing of the MOU follows Tachyum founder and CEO Dr. Radoslav Danilak's visit to BSC in October last year.

Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) is the national supercomputing center in Spain. BSC specializes in high-performance computing (HPC) and manage MareNostrum, one of the most powerful supercomputers in Europe, located in the Torre Girona chapel. With a total staff of more than 750 R&D experts and professionals, BSC has been successful in attracting talent in research fields including Computer Sciences, Life Sciences, Earth Sciences and Computer Applications in Science and Engineering.

Supercomputing power is currently increasing so fast that world-class machines are becoming obsolete after, on average, 5-6 years. As an example, an ordinary laptop today has the computing power of the world's top supercomputer 25 years ago. As we enter the Exaflop era, the EU's top priority is digital and technological sovereignty. Tachyum addresses these challenges with the Prodigy chip, the world's first Universal Processor for servers/AI/HPC.

"One of the key ways to attract top talent to supplement your research efforts is to provide these professionals with the best tools available in the marketplace for them to successfully complete their work," said Professor Mateo Valero, director of BSC. "By signing a memorandum of understanding, BSC has the opportunity to evaluate HPC infrastructure backed by the Prodigy Universal Processor, a potential tool to add to your computing infrastructure that could enable our staff achieve their goals better than ever before."

"I was honored to accept an invitation from Professor Mateo to visit one of the state of art supercomputer centers in Europe," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "Our Prodigy Universal Processor can help accomplish BSC exaflop targets and put EU in the leading position on supercomputing and data center market."

Prodigy's breakthrough computational density (MIPS/Socket, MIPS/Watt) and its unprecedented I/O bandwidth, coupled with its universality, will increase Exascale HPC access dramatically, across a broad spectrum of use cases, while driving HPC costs down appreciably.

Tachyum's Prodigy processor can run HPC, AI, ML and DL applications, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, HPC centers must choose either single thread performance or high throughput, building systems combining disparate CPU, GPU and/or other accelerator hardware for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads using existing programming models, and legacy code support, while providing high performance, will dramatically change the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out targeting Q2 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world's fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

