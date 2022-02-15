Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (10/22)

As from February 16, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI L ATVI AVA 45 GB00BNTT3213 MINI L EURSEK AVA 34 GB00BL032W18 BULL BENSIN X5 AVA 4 GB00BL016M36 MINI L EURUSD AVA 19 GB00BG647M82 The last day of trading will be February 16, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.The last day of trading will be January 28, 2022.