Dienstag, 15.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (10/22)

As from February 16, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 

Short         ISIN    
MINI L ATVI AVA 45  GB00BNTT3213
MINI L EURSEK AVA 34 GB00BL032W18
BULL BENSIN X5 AVA 4 GB00BL016M36
MINI L EURUSD AVA 19 GB00BG647M82

The last day of trading will be February 16, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.The last
day of trading will be January 28, 2022.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
