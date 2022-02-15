Oligon Inc., an emerging biotechnology company developing a novel class of multimodal RNA therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other complex diseases, announced today that Dr. Spyro Mousses, Chief Executive Officer of Oligon, will be presenting at the 12th Annual Biocom Global Life Science Partnering Conference. This presentation will take place on February 22nd to the 24th 2022 at the Torrey Pines Lodge in San Diego.

Dr. Mousses will be presenting the SeekR platform, a disruptive new class of multitargeting RNA therapeutics. His presentation will highlight data demonstrating the SeekR's ability to self-deliver to any cell or tissue type, simultaneously silencing any combination of 3 or more gene targets. He will give specific pipeline examples to illustrate how the platform has the unique potential to overcome disease complexity and heterogeneity, and thereby achieve more durable and sustainable clinical responses in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and other indications. The Oligon team will also be setting up separate meetings with investors and strategic partners to explore collaborations for advancing specific next generation of RNA medicines.

About Oligon

Oligon Inc., a Systems Oncology company, is developing a new class of multimodal RNA therapeutics that can simultaneously silence numerous disease targets with a single RNA molecule to improve outcomes and combat emerging drug resistance. Our proprietary SeekR platform is used to digitally engineer and rapidly produce self-delivering therapeutics which target specific tissues with unprecedented precision and accuracy. We are focused on building a pipeline of products in oncology, yet our multimodal RNA platform can be harnessed to transform outcomes for any complex multigenic disease.

To schedule a meeting during this conference, please contact:

Katy Marhenke

Director of Business Development Operations

kmarhenke@oligon.com

www.oligon.com

