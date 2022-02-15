The "East Europe Water Dispense Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

East Europe Water Dispense report offers unparalleled analysis and expertise into the water dispense market across the region.

This report is the essential guide to the region's bottled water dispense (BWD), dispensers/pumps point of use (POU) and integrated tap systems (ITS) markets for both, existing market players and potential new entrants into Eastern Europe. The report provides the essential qualitative and quantitative data needed for future business planning.

The East Europe regional market overview analyses developments and trends in the market following the COVID-19 pandemic, covering the quantitative data points and breaking down the region's BWD, pumps, POU and ITS markets extensively.

Market data covers all units installed across the review period (2015 2020) and forecast period (2020 2025), water volumes, cancellation rates, throughput, machine types and channel distribution. In addition, there is also comprehensive coverage of pricing structure and revenue analysis including, average rental and sale prices and industry structure, covering the leading companies and key mergers and acquisitions between 2019-2021.

The extensive market commentary examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future water dispense trends, market developments and key innovations covering trending features and topics such as hands-free technology, self-sanitisation and reducing plastic waste.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Scope

2. Water Dispense Regional Market Overview

2.1 Market Totals

2.2 Price Structure and Revenue Indicators

2.3 Industry Structure

2.4 Forecast

3. Bottled Water Dispense Analysis

4. Point of Use Analysis

5. Integrated Tap Systems Analysis

6. Country Reports

Belarus

Bulgaria

Czechia

Hungary

Poland

Romania

Russia

Ukraine

7. Data Reports

Croatia

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Eden Springs

Get Fresh

IDS Borjomi

Knjaz

Korolevskaya Water

La Fantana

Staro-Mitischenskiy Istochnik

Waterlogic

