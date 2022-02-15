Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Mayfair Acquisition Corporation ("Mayfair" or the "Company") announces that, on February 8, 2022, it granted incentive stock options to directors and an officer of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 413,666 common shares under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share, vests immediately and expires ten years from the date of the grant.

For more information, please contact:

Charles Walensky, Director

T: 416-519-6886

E: cw@seabulkers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113864