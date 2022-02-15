Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 
Tradegate
15.02.22
18:09 Uhr
2.409,00 Euro
+9,50
+0,40 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
Grazitti Interactive Has Been Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider, is thrilled to announce that they have achieved the 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

Grazitti Interactive

The company's team of digital marketing experts provide Search, SEM, Social Media, CRO, and Digital Analytics for companies of all sizes. Explore the full range of offerings on their website (https://digitalmarketing.grazitti.com/).

"We're absolutely delighted to have achieved the highest rank in the Google Partner program. Our digital marketing team's expertise along with our unwavering commitment to meet our customers' goals, has paved the way for us to achieve this accolade," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO, Grazitti Interactive.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

About Grazitti Interactive

Since 2008, Grazitti Interactive has empowered 1000+ customers including Fortune 500 companies to augment their marketing, sales, and digital marketing efforts.

They build innovative and scalable digital marketing solutions and strive to empower businesses of all sizes by helping them with search engine optimization, paid search advertising, social media conversions, and digital analytics.

Grazitti Interactive is also partners with Hootsuite, HubSpot, and Microsoft.

Contact:
Ankush Jasuja
Senior Manager, Marketing, Grazitti Interactive
pr@grazitti.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737144/Grazitti_Interactive_Logo.jpg

