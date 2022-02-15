Biotalys Notice of Full Year 2021 Results and Business Highlights

Results Webcast and Conference Call to take place on Friday, 11 March 2022 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST

Ghent, BELGIUM- 15 February2022, 18:00 CET -Biotalys, an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results and business highlights for the full year ending December 31, 2021 on Friday, 11 March 2022 at 07:00 CET.



Webcast and Conference Call

In addition to the publication of its results, Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer, and Wim Ottevaere, Chief Financial Officer, will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Friday, 11 March 2022 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST and can be accessed via the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vxozutog.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys' investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.

Dial-in details conference call:

Belgium: 027933847

France: 0170700781

Germany: 06922222625

Netherlands: 0207956614

Switzerland: 0445807145

UK/International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

United States: +1 646 741 3167

Passcode: 5116258

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

