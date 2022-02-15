Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Berlin
15.02.22
16:22 Uhr
125,21 Euro
-1,40
-1,10 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,38125,7619:26
124,12126,1517:30
AUTOLIV
AUTOLIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOLIV INC89,00+1,71 %
CONTINENTAL AG91,65+4,42 %
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC70,18+3,45 %
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH125,21-1,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.