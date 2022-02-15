Cardo Crew Introduces Comm-Set: A Smart Mesh Hearing Protector

With the introduction of Comm-Set, an award-winning Smart Mesh Intercom system combined with an ergonomically designed, noise protection headset, Cardo Crew plans to expand Distribution Channels and OEM white labeling opportunities in forestry, construction, and industrial manufacturing
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Cardo Crew, the professional business division of Cardo Systems, unveils Comm-Set, a noise protection communication solution that increases productivity and safety by enabling work crews to stay connected in noisy and hazardous environments. Powered by Cardo's mesh intercom technology, Dynamic Mesh Communications (DMC), Comm-Set can be white-labeled by PPE manufacturers and provide distributors with a truly ground-breaking team communications technology.