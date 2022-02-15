Cardo Crew Introduces Comm-Set: A Smart Mesh Hearing Protector

With the introduction of Comm-Set, an award-winning Smart Mesh Intercom system combined with an ergonomically designed, noise protection headset, Cardo Crew plans to expand Distribution Channels and OEM white labeling opportunities in forestry, construction, and industrial manufacturing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Cardo Crew, the professional business division of Cardo Systems, unveils Comm-Set, a noise protection communication solution that increases productivity and safety by enabling work crews to stay connected in noisy and hazardous environments. Powered by Cardo's mesh intercom technology, Dynamic Mesh Communications (DMC), Comm-Set can be white-labeled by PPE manufacturers and provide distributors with a truly ground-breaking team communications technology.

Comm-Set helps keep boots-on-the-ground teams protected and connected effortlessly while they work in hazardous environments or remote work sites like tree services/forestry, construction areas, utilities/public work, and industrial manufacturing.

"By far, the Comm-Set's biggest features comes thanks to Cardo's mesh intercom technology, which facilitates the device's seamless, duplex, hands-free communication. It operates autonomously, removing the need for installed base stations -- ideal for teams on the move," said Shachar Harari, Head of Cardo Crew.

In addition to connecting anywhere from 2 to 15 users via wireless mesh technology within a 2-mile range, the hands-free Comm-Set provides situational awareness and is equipped with a plug to easily connect, 2-way radios. It complies with the American ANSI standard and the European EN352 hearing protection standards. The system guarantees the user's protection against impulsive and loud environmental noises. Eight different channels enable a seamless co-existence of multiple intercom networks within the same terrain for unparalleled performance. Offering many options, users can connect their mobile phone via Bluetooth technology and use the dedicated mobile app, as well as easily operate such features as built-in FM radio and music streaming.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and connectivity systems for motorcycle riders, work-team, and winter-sports. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. Drawing on this rich history of innovation, Cardo has broadened the business into the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market with the establishment of the Cardo Crew product line, including Cardo Crew PRO-1 customizable embedded communication modules for use in the design of safety helmets, earmuffs, and other protective gear. For more information about Cardo Crew go to www.cardocrew.com.

