Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of an additional interest in Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"), a private Ontario company, in exchange for 1,420,961 units (a "Unit") of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of five (5) Leveljump common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and one (1) share purchase warrant of Leveljump, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Leveljump at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

Leveljump now owns a 25.21% interest in RTM.

The RTM purchase has received the consent of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the consent of the board of directors of RTM. For further information regarding the Company's interest in RTM, please see the Company's news release dated November 25, 2021.

All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

In addition to the purchase of the RTM shares, the Company has agreed to purchase from one of the vendors a promissory note, due from RTM to the holder, with a face amount of $100,000 and accrued interest of approximately $30,000. The Company has paid a $50,000 deposit to the note holder upon closing of the purchase of the RTM shares and the balance of the note principal and accrued interest on or before June 30, 2022.

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) is a healthcare company with a focus on profitable telehealth solutions as well as primary care services in radiology. The Company's subsidiary, CTS, provides off-site radiology readings for hospital emergency rooms and is a leader in the teleradiology space in Ontario. As part of our growth strategy, we are acquiring healthcare companies that have strong revenue and cash flow, with room for organic growth.

