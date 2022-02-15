Flair Airlines: Flair Joins Calgarians in their Distaste for High Fares at YYC; Increases Schedule by Over 25% to Give Canadians More Options

Increased frequencies in Calgary

New Destination: 2x weekly service to Anchorage from Vancouver

New routes: Toronto to Halifax; and Ottawa to Charlottetown and Victoria

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is looking forward to a busy summer season. Thanks to Calgary's positive response to Flair's low fares, the airline is increasing frequencies on many of its popular routes. The summer schedule will also include new service from Vancouver International Airport to Anchorage International Airport, and new routes from Ottawa International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport, in addition to increased frequencies across the country.

Committed to Calgary

Calgary is an important market for Flair, as the airline ramps up service before the summer.

"For too long, Calgarians have had to deal with high fares to travel and visit loved ones. Flair is excited to bring low fares to meet the pent-up demand for travel to and from Calgary," said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. "With this growth, we look forward to welcoming even more Canadians onboard Canada's greenest airline."

"We're always looking for opportunities to stimulate demand with low fares, particularly in geographies like Calgary that have minimal competition and historically high fares, said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We've had tremendous success with our routes to and from Calgary so far and look forward to continuing our growth in the market."

The increased frequencies in Calgary include the following adjustments:

Toronto: Up to 12x weekly

Montreal: Up to 6x weekly

Vancouver: Up to 19x weekly

Kelowna: Up to 4x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo: Up to 5x weekly

Ottawa: Up to 3x weekly

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $49 to Kitchener-Waterloo, Kelowna, Vancouver, and Ottawa; $59 to Montreal; and $79 to Toronto. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

Introducing Service to Alaska

Passengers can also enjoy an exciting new destination from Vancouver International Airport, with twice weekly service to Anchorage International Airport beginning on May 19.

"We are excited to welcome new airline Flair Airlines to Anchorage International Airport," said Trudy Wassel, Deputy Director, Anchorage Airport. "This is a great opportunity for Alaskans to fly direct to Vancouver, and our friends in Canada to fly direct to Anchorage. Looking forward to a great summer 2022 with Flair Airlines."

"New service to Anchorage from Vancouver International Airport on Flair Airlines is an exciting and welcome addition for our passengers," said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development, Vancouver Airport Authority. "This nonstop connection will benefit both ends of the route, offering convenient and affordable travel between our two communities. We continue to be impressed by Flair's growth and look forward to even more destinations in future."

One-way fares from Vancouver to Anchorage, including taxes and fees, begin at $99. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. The route is available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

Summer Schedule Expansion

The airline has also introduced three new routes: Daily service from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, as well as Ottawa International Airport to Charlottetown International Airport and Victoria Airport, operating 3x weekly and 2x weekly, respectively.

"Flair's announcement of new service between Charlottetown and Ottawa is great news for Islanders wishing to visit our nation's capital and for tourists wanting to visit PEI to experience our fantastic tourism product," said Doug Newson, CEO, YYG Charlottetown Airport. "The Flair product has been well received on PEI and we are pleased to see them expand to new markets here at YYG."

Service from Ottawa to Charlottetown begins on July 6, with Toronto to Halifax beginning on May 1 and Ottawa to Victoria beginning on May 7.

Flair also continues to fill out its summer schedule by adding frequencies to markets that show positive booking trajectories. Among others, Flair is increasing frequencies in the following markets:

Toronto - Winnipeg: Up to 12x weekly

Toronto - Saint John: Up to 4x weekly

Ottawa - Winnipeg: Up to 4x weekly

Ottawa - Vancouver: Up to 5x weekly

Toronto - Victoria: Up to 2x weekly

Vancouver - Edmonton: Up to 17x weekly

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $49 for Toronto to Halifax, $49 for Ottawa to Charlottetown, and $59 for Ottawa to Victoria. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Jamina Kotak

780.887.9209

Jamina.kotak@flyflair.com

Calgary Growth

Toronto: Up to 12x weekly

Montreal: Up to 6x weekly

Vancouver: Up to 19x weekly

Kelowna: Up to 4x weekly

Kitchener-Waterloo: Up to 5x weekly

Ottawa: Up to 3x weekly

Summer Frequency Growth and New Markets

Toronto - Winnipeg: Up to 12x weekly

Toronto - Saint John: Up to 4x weekly

Ottawa - Winnipeg: Up to 4x weekly

Ottawa - Vancouver: Up to 5x weekly

Toronto - Victoria: Up to 2x weekly

Vancouver - Edmonton: Up to 17x weekly

Ottawa - Victoria: 2x weekly

Ottawa - Charlottetown: 3x weekly

Toronto - Halifax: Daily

Vancouver - Anchorage: 2x weekly

SOURCE: Flair Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688920/Flair-Joins-Calgarians-in-their-Distaste-for-High-Fares-at-YYC-Increases-Schedule-by-Over-25-to-Give-Canadians-More-Options