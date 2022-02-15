Press Release

Refresco Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement Related to Proposed Public Offering in the US





Rotterdam, the Netherlands, February 15, 2022 - Refresco Group B.V. (the "Company") today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering in the United States of the Class A ordinary shares of its parent company, Sunshine Equity B.V. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The purpose of the offering is to raise additional capital, including for the repayment of existing debt. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



This press release does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). There is no guarantee that the proposed public offering will be effectuated. This announcement is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.



For more information, please contact:



Refresco Corporate Communications

Hendrik de Wit

+31 6 1586 1311

hendrik.dewit@refresco.com



