Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
15.02.2022 | 21:32
LifeWorth Financial Announces New Partner William Bailey, CFA, CPA

Local financial planning firm expands its leadership team to better serve its sophisticated client base

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / LifeWorth Financial, an award-winning and nationally recognized wealth management firm associated with Northwestern Mutual, has announced they have appointed Chief Operating Officer William Bailey to partner of the firm. He will continue to oversee operations, lead tax optimization services, and further expand his relationship with clients.

"Will's experience and knowledge of the client experience has made such an impact on our team since joining in January of 2019. Adding him to our partnership just made sense," said Jacqueline Fish, Partner at LifeWorth Financial. "I am incredibly excited to partner with Will and formalizing his position within our leadership team came at the perfect time."

Over the past three years, Bailey has added value to the team in many ways. His holistic approach includes tax and investment planning that provides their sophisticated client base with the full-service planning they require but rarely find at traditional wealth management firms. Bailey's new role will continue to broaden LifeWorth's capabilities and industry-best client experience.

"We are creating something truly unique here. The combination of our leading-edge planning capabilities along with our team's skill set, we are filling a big need in the community," said Bailey. "Making a meaningful impact and helping our clients realize their own LifeWorth story is truly a dream come true."

Contact Information:

Elizabeth Clappier
Whole Growth Partners
elizabethclappier@wholegrowthpartners.com
(262) 894-1649

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income , and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (N.M.), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE: LifeWorth Financial



https://www.accesswire.com/688890/LifeWorth-Financial-Announces-New-Partner-William-Bailey-CFA-CPA

