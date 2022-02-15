LifeWorth Financial Announces New Partner William Bailey, CFA, CPA

Local financial planning firm expands its leadership team to better serve its sophisticated client base

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / LifeWorth Financial, an award-winning and nationally recognized wealth management firm associated with Northwestern Mutual, has announced they have appointed Chief Operating Officer William Bailey to partner of the firm. He will continue to oversee operations, lead tax optimization services, and further expand his relationship with clients.

"Will's experience and knowledge of the client experience has made such an impact on our team since joining in January of 2019. Adding him to our partnership just made sense," said Jacqueline Fish, Partner at LifeWorth Financial. "I am incredibly excited to partner with Will and formalizing his position within our leadership team came at the perfect time."