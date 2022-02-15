Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of January 2022, as well as continuing progress in the proposed revision of its listing policies.

January 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.3 billion;

CSE issuers completed 73 financings that raised an aggregate $209 million;

The CSE listed the securities of 14 new companies, bringing total listed securities to 757 as at January 31, 2022.

"Following a record year in 2021, the Canadian Securities Exchange is off to a solid start in 2022, with continued strength in trading and financing activity," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, the comment period on the proposed revision of our listing policies was highly productive. We received detailed feedback as we move forward with our plan to create a senior tier on the Exchange, implement important amendments to issuer regulation on the exchange and enable the listing of ETFs and SPACs. We believe these measures will significantly benefit our issuers and the entire investment community."

Conclusion of Comment Period

The 60-day comment period on the CSE's proposal to materially revise its listing policies concluded on February 7, 2021. The CSE is grateful to all market participants that submitted constructive recommendations to the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission regarding the proposed revisions. The submissions are being posted here.

The CSE is reviewing the submissions carefully and is working with regulators to optimize the proposed revisions. For more information on the proposal, please view the CSE's December 9, 2021 news release.

What's On At the CSE

The CSE recently served as a lead sponsor for the Empire Club of Canada's Psychedelics 101 virtual event, which took place on February 8. The event featured conversations with leading experts focused on the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics, including the CEOs of the CSE-listed companies PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (MDMA) and Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CALM).

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and attending ROTH Capital Partners' 34th Annual ROTH Conference, being held in Dana Point, California on March 13-15. The event features meetings and presentations with senior management from approximately 400 public and private companies in a variety of high-growth sectors. More information on the conference is available here.

New Listings in January 2022

Nova Net Lease REIT (NNL.U)

Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (MJEM)

StrategX Elements Corp. (STGX)

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (MDMA)

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (PBF)

CULT Food Science Corp. (CULT)

Prisma Exploration Inc. (PMS)

Forte Minerals Corp. (CUAU)

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (JKPT)

Caprock Mining Corp. (CAPR)

Pursuit Gold Corp. (PUGS)

Prosperity Exploration Corp. (PROP)

Hi-View Resources Inc. (HVW)

Way of Will Inc. (WAY)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

