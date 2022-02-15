- (PLX AI) - Akamai to acquire Linode for approximately $900 million.
- • Akamai expects to achieve cash income tax savings over the next 15 years that have an estimated net present value of approximately $120 million
- • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions
- • For fiscal year 2022, the acquisition of Linode is anticipated to add approximately $100 million in revenue and be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.05 to $0.06
