Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is pleased to report the proxy tabulation ("Tabulation") from Odyssey Trust Company in connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on February 15, 2022 (the "Meeting"), as well as results from the Meeting.

The Tabulation is the final sum of the voting results of the Meeting and is the result of all the properly submitted proxies by shareholders in advance of the proxy cut-off time.

The Tabulation results are as follows:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ABSTAIN RESTRICTED SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ABSTAIN Number of Directors 13,668.375 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 0 0.00 J. Roderick Matheson 12,941,542 0.00 726,833 0.00 94.68 0 5.32 Mark Williams 13,668,375 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 0 0.00 Neil A. Johnson 13,667,375 0.00 1,000 0.00 99.99 0 0.01 Jeremy Fehr 12,941,542 0.00 726,833 0.00 94.68 0 5.32 Appointment of Auditors 13,668,375 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 0 0.00 Adoption of New Form of Stock Option Plan 4,787,933 790,333 0.00 8,090,049 0.00 85.83 14.17 0.00 Ratification of Option Grants to Directors and Officers 5,207,993 790,333 0.00 7,670,049 0.00 86.82 13.18 0.00 Ratification of Option Grants to Consultants 12,458,042 790,333 0.00 420,000 0.00 94.03 5.97 0.00

At the Meeting, holders of common shares of Marvel: (i) received the financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended July 31, 2021; (ii) fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at four; (iii) elected J. Roderick Matheson, Mark Williams, Neil Johnson and Jeremy Fehr to the Board of Directors; (iv) re-appointed MNP LLP as Marvel's auditors; (v) approved the Company's new form of stock option plan (the "Plan"); (vi) approved option grants under the Plan to the Company's directors and officers; and (vii) approved option grants under the Plan to certain of the Company's consultants.

Ms. Joanne Yan did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Marvel and its Board wishes to extend its appreciation for Ms. Yan's guidance and service to the Company and its stakeholders.

The Company's Articles allow the directors, between annual general meetings, to appoint one or more additional directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting but the number of additional directors shall not at any time exceed one-third of the number of directors who held office at the expiration of the last annual meeting.

Pursuant to the Company's Articles, immediately subsequent to the Meeting, the directors appointed S. Randall Smallbone as an additional director of the Company. Mr. Smallbone is the President, CEO and a Director of Astron Connect Inc. In addition, Mr. Smallbone is the Chair of the Board of Directors of both The Burlington Economic Development Corporation and Joseph Brant Hospital. He is also a Board member of Entourage Health Corp., Hanwei Energy Services Corp. and on the Advisory Board of Pneu-Hyd Industries Inc.

Mr. Smallbone has been the CFO of three Public Companies, Migao Corporation, KCP Income Fund and Decoma International Inc (Magna International Inc.). He was also on the Board of Norcast Income Fund and numerous other private and NFP Boards.

Following Mr. Smallbone's appointment to the Board, the directors of the Company are as follows: J. Roderick Matheson, Jeremy Fehr, Neil A. Johnson, S. Randall Smallbone and Mark Williams.

Following the Meeting the Board re-appointed the Company's officers as follows:

J. Roderick Matheson - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Mark Williams - President and Chief Science Officer

Harry Nijjar - Chief Financial Officer

Jacqueline Groot - Corporate Secretary

Gordon Bell - Director of Operations

Subsequent to Mr. Smallbone's appointment to the Board, the directors reconstituted the Board of Directors' committees as follows:

Audit Committee

S. Randall Smallbone (Chair)

Jeremy Fehr (Chair)

Neil A. Johnson

Corporate Governance &

Compensation Committee

Jeremy Fehr

Neil A. Johnson

S. Randall Smallbone

The Company also wishes to announce that, effective February 15, 2022, the directors have appointed Ms. Joanne Yan as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated January 6, 2022 and filed on SEDAR on January 20, 2022.

