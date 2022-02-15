Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces a change to its Board of Directors. Mr. Charles Schade and Mr. Michael Yeung have been nominated to the Company's Board of Directors, and Mr. Yeung has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. ScreenPro congratulates and welcomes both new independent Directors to the Company.

Mr. Yeung has over 17 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, and investment banking, holding various roles from equity research, sales, and banking. He has been involved in multiple sectors including financial, oil and gas, fintech, green technology, real estate, and health care.

Mr. Schade is a C-level marketing executive in the insights industry, with a proven track record for strategically identifying opportunities and launching new products successfully. He leads, motivates, and attracts high-performance teams by inspiring staff and committing to ongoing coaching and mentoring. As a founder and former President of NPD Canada, and with over 25 years of sales and servicing experience, Mr. Schade takes ownership of goals for companies and clients. He embraces industry leadership roles through speaking engagements at industry functions.

Mr. Andrew Ryu has stepped down as a director of the Company and will continue providing guidance and advice during the transition.

The Company specifically thanks Mr. Ryu for stepping in when needed and steering the Company as both Chairman and previously Interim CEO on a path to profitability during recent months.

"I am grateful for Andrew helping me on my journey at ScreenPro and look forward to his continued support," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

"I am honoured to join the Board and to take on this new role. I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to working closely with the team," said Michael Yeung, incoming Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allowing ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals along with on the ground support staff and transportation, as access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro provides alerting software through its secure GoStop application that enables individuals to use the app for test screening results as well as provides automated identification codes for our laboratories and analytics to our clients on their testing cadence.

